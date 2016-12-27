Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest and record a fourth successive SkyBet Championship win yesterday afternoon.

Visitors Forest had taken a first-half lead when Hildeberto Pereira chipped debutant goalkeeper Joel Coleman before two goals in seven second-half minutes gave Town all three points.

Kasey Palmer's header off the bar hit Forest goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic and crossed the line before Michael Mancienne turned into his own net to seal the game in Town's favour.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Doug Thomson assesses the victory.

1. Joel Coleman looks a very capable keeper

A bout of illness for Liverpool loanee Danny Ward meant a competitive debut for Town’s £100,000 close-season signing from Oldham Athletic.

And the 21-year-old, who played 45 times for the Latics, marked the big occasion by playing his part in a fourth successive Championship win.

He made important interventions at either end of the contest and could do little about Forest’s goal, neatly taken by Hildeberto Pereira, the Portuguese forward on loan from Benfica.

2. It’s a game of two halves

The statisticians say it’s taken 68 attempts for Town to turn a half-time deficit into a victory.

Trailing to that Pereira strike on 25 minutes, David Wagner’s men managed it thanks to Kasey Palmer (53) and Michael Mancienne’s own goal on the hour.

Forest appeared to struggle with both the John Smith’s Stadium wind factor and Town’s fitness levels.

3. Fruits of the Forest

It doesn’t seem long since Town suffered defeats in four successive meetings with the side from the East Midlands.

But in the last five clashes between the teams, they have won four and drawn the other.

And it’s the second time running that Town have benefited from a Forest own goal after Matt Mills’ at the City Ground last February, when David Wagner’s side won 2-0.

4. Boxing Day bonus

Head coach Wagner, used to a Winter break in his native Germany, has enjoyed victories on both his December 26 outings (Preston North End were beaten 3-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium last year).

And Town have won three and drawn three of their last six matches on this date, bringing a welcome late Christmas present.

Their last Boxing Day defeat was 1-0 at home to Hartlepool United in League One in 2010.

5. An Englishman’s home is his castle

Town go into their 12th home game of the season against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday seeking a ninth win on Huddersfield turf.

Brentford, Barnsley, Wolves, QPR, Rotherham United, Derby County, Bristol City and now Forest have been seen off.

Town have already sealed more John Smith’s Stadium successes than in the whole of last season.