Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joel Coleman is hoping Huddersfield Town can replicate the same solid defensive display at Hillsborough as the side did at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

David Wagner’s side drew 0-0 in the first leg of the Play-Off game against Sheffield Wednesday and now head to South Yorkshire for the second leg on Wednesday evening with the tie in the balance.

Of the defensive efforts from the team, Coleman said: “We were solid from the back and hopefully we can now go to Hillsborough and make sure we put in a similar performance.

“It was a quiet afternoon really, the main thing was just to keep concentrated, and make sure there were no mistakes made.

“The lads defended like a solid unit which was great, and so they didn’t really have many chances and that meant I didn’t have a lot to do.”

Town had a few half chances on the day themselves with both Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells coming close to scoring.

Coleman continued: “I thought we played very well and created lots of chances, even though they might have been half chances on another day we might have nicked a goal.

“It would have been nice early on to get a goal, they stayed compact and so it was hard to break them down, there wasn’t much more we could have done, we pressed them very well, but just couldn’t make that break through.”

Coleman will have a nervous wait to know if he will be selected for the second leg, as suspended Danny Ward comes back into contention for the mid-week return leg.

However, the ex-Oldham Athletic stopper says he will be behind Ward all the way, if the on-loan Liverpool man is to be selected for the game instead of him.

He said: “Danny just said good luck, we have been tight together all season and so I’ve backed him all season and I know he is backing me.

“We know that everyone is as good as each other so he just said go out there and get us a clean sheet.

“It is David (Wagner’s) decision as to whether I play - I’ll be ready if selected but whether I play or not I will be backing the lads.

“It is going to be massive if we get a result there, but I back the players, we know what we need to do and hopefully we have enough at Hillsborough to then go and reach Wembley.”