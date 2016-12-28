Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the festive period stretches club resources to the limit, Huddersfield Town host Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Eve before travelling to Wigan Athletic two days later.

There’s little time for a seasonal breather.

The John Smith’s Stadium has proved a fortress this term, so it comes as no surprise to see Town installed as Betfred’s 5/6 favourites to register three points; Rovers start as 888sport’s 19/5 underdogs.

At Ewood Park earlier this month, Huddersfield secured a point in a 1-1 draw with Saturday’s opponents, a result which has been witnessed almost as often as any other in the Championship this season.

Just prior to the Christmas fixture extravaganza, the match stats team at bettingexpert published some fascinating (and useful) details regarding the frequency of match results.

In the Championship, the most frequent score this season is a 2-1 home win; the next two most frequent are 1-1 and 1-0.

In other words, there’s a one-in-three probability of one of these results occurring, which is why some savvy punters back all three whenever the shortest-priced outcome is at 6/1 or longer.

Prior to Saturday’s duel, Marathonbet chalk 13/2 against it finishing one apiece.

Elsewhere, the draw is offered at 12/5 by 10bet, while Paddy Power quote Huddersfield at 2/1 to win without conceding, 188bet offer 10/3 about them enjoying a one goal margin of victory and Skybet rate them at 6/5 to open the scoring.

In the correct score markets, online firm Matchbook post 6/1 against a 1-0 home win, although Unibet’s 9/4 for Town to win when kicking off with a one-goal deficit has also found favour.

Odds supplied by SmartBets , the customisable odds comparison site