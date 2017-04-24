Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town centre-back Jon Gorenc Stankovic will not let a long-term ACL injury suffered on international duty with Slovenia's Under 21 side affect his dream of playing professional football.

The 21-year-old picked up the injury in March while training with the national youth team and has been ruled out of action until Christmastime.

But the defender has vowed to return stronger and get straight back to helping his Town teammates - despite originally being shocked at the severity of the injury.

He told GUAH: "I was training with Slovenia's Under 21s at the time; we were just practicing and I received a slight touch from another player, which made my knee move in a strange way.

"It was really painful when it happened but after five minutes or so I was able to walk off the pitch.

"I thought to myself it must be okay and nothing serious, then I got a scan on it. It really shocked me.

"I was told it was a serious injury, but I know this is part of football. I am now focused on moving on and getting back on the pitch.

"If I'm honest, I don't think it's sunk in yet how long I will be out for but it is what it is. I will keep working on getting back fit again and I'm determined to come back stronger.

"I don't want to just watch football, I want to play, this has always been my dream so I will not let this injury stop me."

Stankovic has now returned to Town and is working closely with the medical department - and has attributed his determination to get back to head coach David Wagner.

"When I returned to the club I spoke to David Wagner about the injury and we agreed that I have to focus on coming back stronger," he said.

"He has really helped to inspire me for the next few months.

"I am now working with the medical team and I know everyone is doing their best to help me in every way they can. I'm really happy I can work with them."

He added: "I'm really looking forward to stepping on the pitch again and it really helps that there's no winter break as I can return straight away.

"It's a great period for me to com back because there's lots of games over this time so I want to come back and make an impact as soon as I can."