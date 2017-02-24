Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon Gorenc Stankovic is more convinced than ever that Huddersfield Town can shake up the established order of things this season.

The 21-year-old central defender was pretty much unknown when he arrived in West Yorkshire as part of head coach David Wagner’s summer shake-up.

But the talented centre-back is firmly on the radar of supporters and pundits alike right now, after playing a significant role in Town’s run to an FA Cup fifth-round replay against Manchester City and supporting a squad effort aimed at winning promotion.

He knows all about Wagner and his methods, having worked under the popular German at Borussia Dortmund II, and while he’s not surprised by Town’s emergence as contenders, he believes many others are.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town training ahead of Man City FA Cup clash Share this video Watch Next

Stankovic could well get the nod for Wednesday’s replay against City at the Etihad Stadium – he’s played in all three Cup rounds so far – and the 6ft 3in blocker from Ljubljuana would relish the opportunity.

“I thought the whole team played amazingly well against Manchester City,” said Stankovic, who has 10 appearances so far in blue and white stripes.

“We fought, we were brave and we had the aggression, and to play so well against such a good team in front of a full stadium was really incredible.

“And I think we can produce more and we can go to the Etihad Stadium with confidence, having shown on the pitch what we are capable of doing.

“We will give 100% and see what happens, but we are feeling really good after getting the three points against Reading, which was another really good performance from everyone.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Injury update ahead of Barnsley match Share this video Watch Next

Town go into the derby at Barnsley looking for a seventh successive league win for the first time since 1982, before heading off on FA Cup duty – where they will be playing for the prize of a quarter-final trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday, March 11 (live on BT Sport).

Stankovic, who had caught the eye with his positional play and distribution, will be happy to step up whenever called upon.

“I am really enjoying being part of this squad,” he explained.

“We have a really good chance to maybe be a surprise for this season, to maybe push for first or second in the table – anything can happen.

“Nobody is talking about us, we are quiet, but we will see.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Jon Stankovic on fighting for his place in the side Share this video Watch Next

The man who started his career at NK Domzale in Slovenia (he’s an Under 21 international) puts Town’s success down to spirit, organisation and durability.

“The squad are really fit, we have trained a lot and we are really prepared, so fitness is not a problem,” he explained of a squad who have scored 10 winners in the last 15 minutes of games.

“It shows throughout, because the team that played against Manchester City wasn’t really the first team the coach could choose. It doesn’t matter who plays or who we are playing, we all give everything.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in The table only counts after 46 games - Wagner Share this video Watch Next

So who impressed Stankovic in the City ranks and who should they be wary of in the replay?

“There are a lot of very good players in the City team and they also have a very strong bench,” he answered.

“We put preparations in place, but you never know because their coach changes things like our coach does.

“We were prepared for everything to be fair and I think you could see that in our performance on the pitch.

“I thought Sergio Aguero was one of the best players for them and created some chances – but he didn’t score!

“And Leroy Sane is someone I played against in Germany one time – in a derby for Dortmund Under 19s against Schalke.

“I don’t know if he recognised me, I don’t really care. He is at Manchester City and I am here at Huddersfield Town and really enjoying it.

“We were really proud of our performance in the Cup-tie and I think we should, because we have confidence from what is happening in the league.

“We are on a really good run and we are confident and proud about our performances.”