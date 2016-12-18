Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two first-half strikes from Elias Kachunga were enough to give Huddersfield Town a memorable victory over Norwich City in front of the Sky cameras.

In Town's final game before Christmas, the German forward opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute before Jonny Howson equalised for the Canaries just 66 seconds later.

But David Wagner's team were not to be denied as Kachunga grabbed his second in the 40th minute to cap a scintillating first-half of football from the German's side.

And as the match progressed, the schedule of three games in the space of a week (which included two tough away trips) began to show but Huddersfield Town dug in bravely to gain all three points.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. Elias Kachunga at the Double

Ahead of the encounter, all the discussion surrounded whether Nahki Wells could score in three consecutive games for Huddersfield Town.

But not for the first time it was forward counterpart Elias Kachunga who took all the headlines and plaudits – scoring his first double for the club in another excellent display from the young German.

2. Jon Gorenc Stankovic needs time

Football is a game where it is sometimes easier to remember negatives rather than positives with the Slovenian youngster once again having a mixed night.

The 20-year-old nearly gifted the Canaries an equaliser just before the hour mark with a mis-kick but for every fault there were also much to praise.

The defender was influential in Town's second goal, played some nice passes and defended well late on as Norwich searched for an equaliser.

Stankovic will undoubtedly get better with the more minutes he plays and with patience will grow into a top class central defender.

3. Carrow Road HooDoo is lifted

Going into the game Huddersfield Town's dismal record at Carrow Road was highlighted – not winning in Norfolk since November 8, 1969.

The scoreline that day? 2-1 with goals from Bobby Hoy and Colin Dobson for an Ian Greaves side which went on to gain Division Two promotion that season.

A sign of things to come perhaps?

4. Town are playing sides at the right time

Take nothing away from Huddersfield Town's performance, Norwich City were woeful in front of a home side quickly losing patience with manager Alex Neill.

The defeat was the Canaries seventh in the last nine league encounters and another case of Town arguably playing sides at the right time.

Positive results at Newcastle United and Aston Villa where achieved when both were struggling to adjust to Championship life while 1-0 victories over Derby County and Leeds United came before both sides managed to kick-start their seasons.

5. Fitness underlined once again

If ever there was proof that David Wagner's men are arguably the fittest in the league then this game was it.

To be able to play three games in a week and gain maximum points with the intensity in which Huddersfield Town play is a phenomenal achievement.

After the game Norwich City manager Alex Neill complained his players looked 'leggy' after the same amount of games in seven days – but failed to mention the fact two of the three of his side's encounters were at home, unlike Town's.