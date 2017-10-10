Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town centre back Jon Gorenc Stankovic is on course for a Huddersfield Town return after six months out through injury.

The Slovenian youngster suffered an ACL injury while on duty with his national side's Under 21s and in March and has been sidelined ever since.

The original return date given to Stankovic was December, but David Wagner was hopeful the 21-year-old would be back slightly earlier.

And Stankovic has confirmed that his recuperation from the serious knee injury is on track.

He told HTTV: "I'm slowly coming back and going the right way.

"I'm now training on the grass and doing some things with the ball.

"I'm happy with how things are going and I hope I can be back soon to help the lads."

He added: "I'm on target at this stage but I don't want to come back too soon.

"I want to be confident and strong and that's what we're looking for."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Stankovic highlighted the role the club physios have played in his recovery, as well as his personal support network consisting of his family and girlfriend.

"They keep me motivated with work and everything, but it's not only the coaches and physios but also the family, girlfriend and everyone keeping me strong," he said.

"Sometimes I just want to cry but they are there telling me to keep on going and that everything will pay off in the end and that's how I'm working.

"I always give my best and we'll see what happens."