Jon Moss has been selected by the Premier League to referee the weekend clash between Huddersfield Town and Leicester City.

The official is not a popular figure amongst Foxes fans, with Moss sending off Jamie Vardy for simulation in April 2016 as Leicester edged toward the Premier League title.

But the Town faithful have good memories of the one Terriers game the Sunderland supporter has taken charge of in his 18-year officiating career - with David Wagner's men beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Moss himself has had a rough week, with football fans across the country debating his decision to send off Sadio Mane when the Liverpool forward challenged Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson with a high boot last weekend.

The West Riding-based official will hope for a more straight-forward match this week, without adding to the 491 yellow and 23 red cards dished out in his Premier League career.