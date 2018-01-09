Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon Moss will take charge of Huddersfield Town's Premier League clash with West Ham United this weekend.

The referee has officiated two Town matches in his career - both have which have come this season.

Moss took charge of the Terriers' opening-day triumph against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, dishing out three yellow cards on Town's way to a 3-0 win in Croydon.

The Sunderland fan was also in the middle for Town's home draw with Leicester City, in which Elias Kachunga had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside.

The former Sunderland and Millwall youth player has made some other controversial calls this season, sending off Liverpool's Sadio Mane in the Reds' 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in September for a high boot on goalkeeper Ederson.

The 47-year-old was also in the spotlight earlier this week, when he allowed Kieran Dowell's penalty to stand as Nottingham Forest knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup, despite the midfielder seeming to strike the ball twice after his standing foot slipped on the spot.

Moss will be assisted by Eddie Smart and Andy Halliday at the John Smith's Stadium, with Mike Dean taking up fourth official duties.