Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl wants to stretch the Terriers' 100 per cent win record into the international break next week.

Town have won all three of their matches this season, earning six points in the Premier League and a spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup in the process.

But Lossl is not stopping there.

The 6'5" keeper is eyeing up one more win ahead of the first international break of the season - on Saturday against Southampton in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has not conceded a goal for Town so far this season and admitted it has been a dream start to life as a Terrier.

When asked about his baptism in English football, he said: "I think I would have said 'if that's the case I'll take that'.

"It would be fantastic, of course.

"Two games gone now, one game here and we're going to give it our all.

"Of course we're going to do that in every game, but it would be fantastic to go on the break with nine [points]."

He added: "We have six points now in the first matches - if you'd ask us before before the break if six points would be enough for the first three games we would have said 'yeah, that would be pretty good'.

"But now we have the opportunity to get nine and we are going for that 100 per cent. For sure."