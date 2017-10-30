Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jonas Lossl is an angry man.

The 28-year-old Danish international goalkeeper has big enough shoulders to accept Huddersfield Town were beaten by a better team in Liverpool.

But the loan signing from Mainz was far from happy to concede from a corner in the 3-0 defeat Anfield – Liverpool’s second goal being a near-post header by Roberto Firmino from a corner.

“The second goal I’m most angry about, because that’s a part of the game where we could be better – and we are better than them,” said Lossl, who saved a first-half penalty from Mohamed Salah.

“Set pieces in general we have to be better when we play a team like that.

“In the end we lost to a better team and we can’t expect to go there and get points, even though the previous week we did really well (against Manchester United).

“All we can do now is continue, look forward, learn from our mistakes and press on.”

So what of his penalty save, after Tommy Smith had been penalised for tugging the shirt of Firmino?

“Of course it was nice to save the penalty at a crucial time, but we lost to zero and we lost to a better team,” he said.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I thought we performed well up to the first goal (going in), but it’s gone now. We have to look forward.”

Town, of course, entertain West Brom on Saturday in front of another John Smith’s sell-out crowd, and will have to defend set-pieces better if they are to keep out Tony Pulis' specialists.