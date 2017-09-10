Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The internationals are behind us and England have picked up another six points to just about book their place in the World Cup finals in Russia next year.

So let’s face it, the season pretty much starts now.

The early international break, coupled with the closure of the summer transfer window, makes it a stop-start opening to the campaign.

But we now have a proper run at weekend league football, European football and midweek Cup football and the season will really start to unfold.

One issue I have from the World Cup qualifiers, and I can’t let it go, is this: Why on earth is Joe Hart still playing for England?

I accept a few years ago he was England’s No1 by a fair distance, but Pep Guardiola is no mug.

The fact he was prepared to let Hart leave the club is nothing to do with his ability to pass the ball out from the back, as Pep likes his keepers to do, but more his overall approach.

Pep just didn’t think Hart was good enough for what Manchester City needed.

I felt Hart should have been dropped after his first clanger in the Euros and now, when I look at the young keepers coming through, I just can’t understand why he’s still there for the national side.

Surely, Jordan Pickford at Everton is the future for the England team, not Joe Hart.

Everything I see about Pickford tells me he is a top, top keeper with the energy and desire to be better and better.

It just feels like Hart has been going through the motions for several years now.

When Pickford was at Sunderland, I must admit when I saw the highlights I regarded him more as a shot-stopper in a poor team.

But now, having watched him more and more, I really do think he is the real deal.

He commands his box, gives confidence to the back four and, while keepers are always under-valued, I think he looks like the best £30m Everton will ever spend.

Town fans know only too well the importance of a strong, confident and dynamic No1.

Liverpool’s Danny Ward was exactly that for Town last season, throughout the whole campaign, and let’s be honest, while few of us had previously ever heard of Jonas Lossl before he signed at PPG Canalside, the early signs are that it’s a stroke of genius from David Wagner to bring him in.

Let’s hope when we tune in to watch Town on Sky TV against West Ham on Monday night – and those who are actually in the London Stadium – that Lossl has very little to do and that he can keep a fourth straight clean sheet to open the Premier League season.

Three points would be magnificent, too, although there are no ‘gimmes’ in the Premier League and it will be tough, despite West Ham’s poor start.

There is excitement bursting out of every element of the John Smith’s Stadium at the moment, though, and the enthusiasm of the players is shining through, and that can only mean Town fans are looking forward to the rest of the season more than any other.

For the record, I am still playing and the Harrogate Veterans League starts this weekend.

I am playing for Wetherby Athletic Over 40s, it’s a decent standard and great fun – even though I usually end up with an ice pack on my injuries every week! – and it got me thinking.

Why don’t Town have a veterans team?

Note to self: Give Andy Booth a call next week and ask him when Town are going to start a veterans team.