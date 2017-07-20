Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s new Danish goalkeeper, Jonas Lossl, is keen to make a name for himself in the Premier League.

The Scandinavian stopper emphasised that, although he hopes to follow in the footsteps legendary countrymen, Peter Schmeichel and Tomas Sorensen, he is his own man.

“I have my idols but I’m looking to make my own name,” said the 28-year-old signed on loan from Mainz.

Commenting on the 3-2 loss to Sandhausen in Germany, Lossl added: “We had the first chances in the game and if we scored them it would have been a different game, but they did good.

“You see it’s a team who is close to the start of the season.

“They were really organised and we had difficulties, but with that said I think there were many positive things which we can bring forward.”

Commenting on the somewhat patchy pitch, Lossl pointed out that it was the same for both sides, “so no excuse there.”

The Dane played the first half of the match and had no chance for Sandhausen’s opener on 25 minutes when Sean Scannell was turned inside the box and the ball dispatched.

Lossl was replaced in goal by Joel Coleman as David Wagner continued to rotate his team in the run up to the new season.

With the manager hinting some players could get a full 90 minutes against Barnsley on Saturday, competition to start as Town’s Premier League goalkeeper is getting serious.

Lossl, though, confirmed the competition between the goalkeepers was healthy and appreciated the notion of a goalkeepers’ union.

“Goalkeepers’ union, I like that, it’s nice. [We have] good goalkeepers. I like Joel, I like Ryan, I’m enjoying it,” he said.

“Good training and there’s been some good matches so far, I think, so I’m happy.”

Lossl admitted to having not seen much of last season’s campaign but has since caught up on his new club’s remarkable journey and is enjoying life in West Yorkshire.

“I didn’t watch much. I have seen a lot of recaps now. When I moved here I saw a lot,” he said.

“I have found it fantastic over here, all the people are welcoming and it seems very nice and it’s fantastic to be part of the Premier League.”

When asked if he thought Huddersfield Town have what it takes to stay up in the Premier League this season, he grinned: “Definitely.”