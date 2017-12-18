The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl believes the Terriers need to be "proud" of the performance they put in against Watford on Saturday.

David Wagner's side ran out 4-1 winners in Hertfordshire, with Aaron Mooy, Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre netting the goals on the day.

The game was made easier for the Terriers when Watford skipper Troy Deeney was sent off in the 33rd minute for a reckless challenge on Collin Quaner, but Lossl was pleased with how his teammates reacted after the incident.

"Against Watford the plan was to attack and we succeeded in that," said the keeper.

"Chelsea we had to play differently.

"We tried, but we didn't succeed with that because of some individual errors and loss of concentration.

"But we have to look at this game and we have to be proud of this because I have been in these situations before - where you are a man up and you are in front, but the momentum suddenly switches.

"So to still be in the game and concentrate and go all the way to the end and score the four - that's a really good achievement.

"We need to be proud of that."

He added: "I know how it is to be up with one man so you still need to be concentrated.

"We spoke a lot about that at half time.

"We really needed to be there all the way through and see it out.

"And then they got their goal so it wasn't an easy game.

"I think we did good keeping them away."

On Watford's goal - scored by Abdoulaye Doucoure from the edge of the box - Lossl said: "When they score a goal like that, you just have to say 'okay, not today'.

"It was a fantastic goal.

"I am just very, very happy for the three points."