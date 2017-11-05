Jonas Lossl is Superman

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head into the international break on the back of an excellent win over West Bromwich Albion this weekend thanks to a Rajiv Van La Parra wondergoal.

The Dutchman netted a beauty just before half time for the Terriers, with the goal enough to seal all three points.

Christopher Schindler was sent off in the second period, but Town's defence held firm to take the Terriers into the top half of the Premier League table.

Here Rory Benson assesses the victory...

Another David Wagner masterclass leads to three points

The sending off of Christopher Schindler gave the head coach a problem to deal with yesterday - and he sorted it superbly.

The introduction of Martin Cranie and Danny Williams for Rajiv Van La Parra and Elias Kachunga allowed Town to go back to the 4-3-3 (or 4-3-2) which worked so well against Manchester United and for a half against Liverpool.

West Brom found it difficult to break down Town's three-man midfield and the two deeper banks of men were able soak up all the Baggies' pressure.

The re-jig also allowed Tom Ince and Laurent Depoitre to cause problems on the counter, and Town could have easily made it 2-0 in the final minutes as West Brom pressed for an equaliser.

Rajiv Van La Parra turns form into goals

What missing final product?

Van La Parra has been on scintillating form this season both in attack and defence and he showed what he's capable of yesterday with one of the sweetest strikes you're likely to see.

The goal of the month contender left his boot from 25 yards out, before curling and dipping violently to leave Ben Foster doing his best Antonios Nikopolidis impression in the West Brom net - (that's the Greece keeper David Beckhaml beat with his famous free kick back in 2001).

It's another shining example of Van La Parra's talent, something that we're seeing more and more this year and hopefully something we will continue to see on a more regular basis.

Town's defence is not reliant on Christopher Schindler

Town's vice captain has been a rock at the back all season, but made a naive tackle when already on a yellow card.

Yes, it can be argued that the first shouldn't have been a booking, but the second challenge is not one you should be making when your name’s already in the referee's book.

However, Town responded well to the dismissal - Wagner shifted things around in Town's spine and the defence proved they can all play without this season's stand-out performer at their heart.

That will only bring confidence for fans for the next game against AFC Bournemouth, when Town will have to play 90 minutes wihout the talismanic Schindler.

Jonas Lossl is Superman

...Because he saves everything.

The keeper has put behind him his one poor performance - against Swansea - and is back to the stopper we've come to know.

Once Town's defence had finally been breached, the Dane was there to make two unbelievable stops in the dying minutes to earn Town the three points.

We're only 11 games into the Premier League season, but the race for player of the year is already hotting up, with Lossl adding to his campaign with another sterling performance yesterday.

It's going to be a tough vote for Town fans whatever happens for the rest of the year, with Lossl,, Schindler, Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre just a few names in with a shout come May.

Once again the fans cheer their team to victory

Manchester United at home last time out at the John Smith's Stadium was an extraordinary game and brought with it an extraordinary atmosphere, and you might be forgiven for thinking a home match against West Brom would not spark the same noise from the stands.

But my word would you have been wrong.

The fans were behind their team from start to finish and, apart from a couple of 'Pulis out' chants, drowned out the large away following brought by the Baggies.

It's another three points the supporters can claim along with the team because, without their superb vocal support urging the Terriers on, the visitors might have found a way back into the game.