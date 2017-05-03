WATCH: Jonathan Hogg aiming to go one better in the Play-Offs

Jonathan Hogg is aiming to go one step better with Huddersfield Town in the Play-Offs after agonisingly missing out four years ago.

The 28-year-old was part of the Watford side which lost in the 2013 SkyBet Championship Final at Wembley to Crystal Palace, courtesy of an extra time penalty from veteran forward Kevin Phillips.

The hornets finished third during the campaign under Gianfranco Zola and were beaten on the day by fifth-placed finishers Palace.

And Hogg is one of a select few in David Wagner's squad to have previously experienced the knock-out football competition which he describes as a 'special moment' in a player's career.

“It's really important the lads take on board the advice from those that have been there and done it,” said Jonathan Hogg.

“It's a special moment in a lot of player's careers – not a lot of players get to experience it but I have and I'm hoping this time I will be successful.

“I hope we can achieve promotion because it will be a special one and be great for the whole team because we've all worked so hard for it.

“We've been underdogs all season, everyone has written us off but we've stayed there and ground out results.

“We've got top quality in our dressing room and a lot of teams will be fearing playing us.

“We've just got to keep doing what we're all about and not fear anyone - we've had no limits all season so why should we fear anyone now?”

The midfield general was speaking to the Examiner after receiving the accolade of Huddersfield Town's Players' Player of the Year award at a ceremony on Sunday evening.

On the award, Hogg added: “It's a really special moment for me – it's not about what happens on the pitch but what goes on at the training ground.

“The lads see I leave a lot of passion on the training field as well as the pitch on a Saturday.

“It's a really big moment for me and I am proud of myself but at the same time it's about the team, not one player.

“You're never going to get anywhere with one player and as long as the team sticks together you're going to be successful and that's what this team is all about.”