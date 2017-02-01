WATCH: Jonathan Hogg on Town's Midfield Competition for Places

Jonathan Hogg would like to resurrect his midfield partnership with Aaron Mooy when Huddersfield Town host Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow.

The pair were reunited during the second half of Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win at Rochdale.

Hogg was troubled by a thigh problem last month while on-loan Manchester City man Mooy has had a back niggle.

“I think we have different strengths and work well together,” said Hogg.

“My role is that bit more defensive, ratting around, making tackles and trying to keep everything ticking over.

“Aaron is that bit more creative and can play those great passes.”

Town boss David Wagner can also call on Dean Whitehead and Philip Billing in midfield.

And Hogg added: “I think we can all come in and do a job at Championship level.

“We all trust each other and are happy to play alongside each other.

“I think that’s the beauty of our squad as a whole.

“Everyone has the fitness levels and ability to come in and follow the plan, and that’s a good situation.”