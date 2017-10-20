The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jonathan Hogg knows he needs to step up to the plate as Huddersfield Town ‘don’t have many leaders’.

On return from injury the hard-working midfielder has started the last five matches of Town’s seven game winless run.

Hogg shares vice-captaincy duties with Christopher Schindler , who form the bulk of the leadership group with skipper Tommy Smith .

Ahead of the visit of Manchester United , the 28 year-old revealed how seriously he takes his role given a lack of natural leadership elsewhere.

“We don’t have many leaders on the pitch,” he told #HTTV. “We’ve got very good individuals and as a team we’re class, we stick together and fight for each other.

“But I think we’ve only got two or three leaders on the pitch.

“The leaders need to step up, help the lads on the pitch next to them and make sure they’re doing as much as they can do.

“We’re still a work in progress, we’ve signed a lot of players and are still getting used to each other.”

Town’s commitment to playing out from the back got them into trouble on several occasions at Swansea City , particularly for Tammy Abraham’s opener that came from a Jonas Lossl error.

Hogg recognises the need for mistakes to be ironed out but does not want his team-mates to change their gameplan.

“We’ve got a style of play that’s different to some teams in that we like to try and play and get the ball down,” he said.

“We can’t give chances away like we have been but we won’t stop playing.

“It’s got us where we are today so I don’t think we should change it.

“We just need to make sure we’re focused for the full 90 minutes.”