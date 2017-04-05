Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jonathan Hogg could be in line for a first start since the horrific neck injury he sustained at Bristol City.

The combative midfielder was down for 14 minutes at Ashton Gate and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

And Town fans were devastated to learn that Hogg had fractured a bone in his neck.

But a week later, the 28-year-old’s scans were reassessed and the injury rediagnosed.

David Wagner was has said he was aiming to have Hogg back in his side against Norwich and today’s matchday programme hints that the crucial midfielder will pull on a blue and white shirt this evening.

Mark Hudson leads his captain column in Give Us An H with news of his teammate’s return to the squad, suggesting he could play a part in tonight's proceedings - along with the other remaining seven matches'.

He wrote: “Speaking on behalf of the whole squad, I am delighted to see Jonathan Hogg return to training with us.

“If I’m being honest, when he went down and we knew the seriousness of his injury it was a real low moment for the whole squad. We felt his pain and we all know how integral he is to our team.

“He is a great character to have in the dressing room and he gets on with everyone really well, so to have him back in contention for the remaining eight games is fantastic.

“As you can imagine he is walking around the dressing room with a big smile on his face! Two weeks ago he thought his season was over and now he is back on the grass with us.”