Huddersfield Town had to settle for a point against a stubborn Birmingham City side at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

In a much-improved performance from the horror show at Fulham, David Wagner's side dominated proceedings but were unable to put their Midlands visitors to bed.

Elias Kachunga opened the scoring for Town in the 69 minute before Lukas Jutkiewicz headed home an equaliser just four minutes later.

And as Town sought a last gasp winner, they had two penalty claims waved away by Staffordshire referee Stephen Martin – much to the annoyance of the home faithful.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the defeat.

1. There was a changing of the guard

Although the entire side were dismal at Fulham last weekend, I did question whether Mark Hudson had the legs to still warrant a first-team starting berth.

Although I had my reservations over the over-exuberant Michael Hefele as a long-term central defensive solution, it was encouraging to see him take his chance in place of the dropped Hudson on Saturday.

The German fans favourite looked composed and disciplined in his positioning and marshaled Birmingham City's Clayton Donaldson well throughout the encounter.

If he continues to curb his abundant enthusiasm to recklessly surge forward or widely-lunge into challenges then Town may have a ready made replacement for the veteran Mark Hudson after all.

2. Tommy Smith is David Wagner's main man

In light of Mark Hudson's omission from the starting line-up, eyebrows were perhaps raised at the selection of Tommy Smith as captain against Birmingham.

With David Wagner building a side full of leaders and players who have led previous sides, the full-back may not have been everyone's first choice.

Yet it once again shows how much the 24-year-old is valued by head coach David Wagner and the full-backs rapid development under the German's tutelage.

Despite the influx of summer signings, Smith is very much Wagner's player and potentially Town's captain for years to come.

3. Jonathan Hogg is Town's N'Golo Kanté

Watching the midfielder coolly break-up play, marshal and protect the back four before setting the creative artistry of the likes of Aaron Mooy in motion was a joy to behold against Birmingham City.

The 27-year-old is quick simply Huddersfield Town's N'golo Kanté – going about his business quietly and effectively, letting others shine.

After Leicester City's title-winning success it wasn't Jamie Vardy or Riyad Mahrez who was prised away but the unassuming French international.

And the result has been staggering for Leicester City this season – much how it was for Huddersfield Town in Hogg's absence last weekend at Craven Cottage.

4. Town will never beat Birmingham again

Despite Town dominating their Midlands visitors – 64% possession, 20 shots to seven ratio and nine corners to three, the Blues still managed to come away with a point.

The tiresome issue of David Wagner's men not taking chances and being more clinical in the final third has been discussed over and over again.

So, baring in mind Town have not beaten Birmingham City at home in the league since October 1996, lets put this result down to the flippant excuse that they are never suppose to beat the Blues again!

5. Performance was the perfect response to Fulham thrashing

After last weekend's 5-0 demolition, some may have come into this encounter with just the sole desire of not losing – especially with the fortnight break due to the international games.

It's a long time to brood on a defeat and it is a relief that wasn't the case after the final whistle on Saturday.

Town's performance was a case of 'Normal Service Resumed' and provides a positive foundation for the side to build on during their forthcoming training camp in Marbella.

And, more importantly, Huddersfield Town are still comfortably nestled in the top six in the Championship with a third of the season gone.