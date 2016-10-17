Jonathan Hogg is an unsung hero and 4 other things we learned from Huddersfield Town's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

A Fernando Forestieri goal condemned Huddersfield Town to their first home defeat of the season yesterday afternoon.

The Sheffield Wednesday forward score his fourth goal in four league meetings against Town – converting a 68th minute penalty after Rajiv van La Parra was adjudged to have handled in the area.

In a tight affair, Town dominated possession but lacked a clinical edge with Elias Kachunga coming closest, forcing a goalline clearance in the 80th minute

The Yorkshire derby was played out in front of a gate of 22,368, the highest ever for a league game at the John Smith’s Stadium – surpassing the previous record of 21,764 for the League One derby against Leeds United back in February 2010.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1) A Prolific Forward Was The Difference

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri celebrates scoring his side's goal from the penalty spot.

The margins in Huddersfield Town's results are minimal with the difference often the absence of a prolific striker.

It was no more evident than yesterday afternoon as Sheffield Wednesday's Italian frontman Fernando Forestieri proved decisive.

Since joining the Owls from Watford in August 2015 Forestieri has scored 17 goals in 42 league appearances with the winner today seeing him score in each of his last four outings against Town.

Taking nothing away from either Nahki Wells or Elias Kachunga, David Wagner's side need another forward.

Once again David Wagner was reduced to bringing on defender Michael Hefele to play up front as well as encouraging fellow defenders Mark Hudson and Christopher Schlinder forward in search of an equalising goal.

It's a ploy that worked effectively against Aston Villa but not one that is a long-term solution and Town are in danger of looking one-dimensional if the situation is not redressed.

2) Rajiv van La Parra Needs An End Product

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Town's Rajiv van La Parra battles for the ball with Wednesday's Kieran Lee.

Tied in with this lack of cutting edge is Town's ineffective delivery into the final third – with winger Rajiv van La Parra the principle culprit against Sheffield Wednesday.

Too many times the Dutchman wanted another touch, another trick or dink of the shoulder or made the wrong decision, pass or failed to find a team-mate.

The 25-year-old has pace to burn but at times the John Smith's crowd were left frustrated at his end product against Sheffield Wednesday.

Of course, the player is not the only culprit as Town generally too often look ponderous in the final third.

3) Jonathan Hogg is an unsung hero

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: Town's Jonathan Hogg battles for the ball with Wednesday's David Jones.

A player who is seldom going to get the headlines due to the no nonsense style of play, it was great to see him thrust into the limelight as he scored his dramatic winner against Barnsley back in August.

Not known for his goalscoring prowess, the midfielder hadn't scored since November 2009 when he notched an 87th minute goal on his debut for Darlington against Chesterfield in a League Two game.

But what the 27-year-old does do brilliantly is shield the back four and breaking up play to let other players shine.

While most will rightly rave about the likes of Aaron Mooy, Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells a moment in the 35th minute underlined Hogg's importance to the cause.

With the game scoreless, Town were caught on the break by Sheffield Wednesday, with Forestieri and Gary Hooper combining well before Hogg expertly came across to intercept with some fantastic covering defending. Pure class.

4) Town Fans Are Top of the League

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday, 16.10.16: Town fans during the game.

The defeat may have see Town relinquish their place at the top of the SkyBet Championship but there is no disputing Huddersfield Town fans are top of the league.

Despite the game being shown live on SKY TV with an obscure 12 noon Sunday kick-off, the supporters came out in their droves to get behind David Wagner's men.

Backed by another fabulous ticket offer by the club, a new John Smith's Stadium attendance was made with the 22,368 turn-out as the players took to the field to be greeted by an incredible wall of Blue and White in the Kilner Bank Stand.

5) All Good Things Must Come To An End

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner after the Sky Bet Championship match.

So the 100% home record has gone but in the grand scheme of things, Town sitting third after 12 matches with 25 points is not to be sniffed at.

And all their defeats so far this season have come against strong Championship rivals – much fancied Brighton & Hove Albion (who sit behind Town in fourth), Reading (eighth) and Sheffield Wednesday (seventh).

And with the games coming in quick succession with a trip to Preston North End followed by a return to the John Smith's Stadium to host Derby County, there is not time to feel sorry for themselves.