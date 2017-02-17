Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes has written a letter to an eight-year-old Middlesbrough fan explaining his decision to leave the Riverside in January.

The forward was Oliver Warren's favourite player before his move to Sheffield Wednesday, and the Boro fan had written a sympathetic note to the frustrated forward as speculation over his future began to swirl.

Rhodes responded to the letter, writing: "Dear Oliver, Thank you for your letter and writing to me. It made me smile at a time when I was quite sad at Middlesbrough.

"I was quite frustrated at not being able to play or even being on the bench sometimes. So like you did I have had to change teams sadly. I would love to hear how you are doing at Riverside Juniors and hope you have scored some goals.

"I really loved playing for Middlesbrough and living in the area too. I hope you continue to enjoy your football as well as working very hard at school and one day I hope to see you playing number 9 for Boro.

"P.S. I hope your brother is ok too as I remember you both from training."

Oliver's mother Sarah Warren told Sky Sports that her son wrote the letter because he was going through a similar process in his fledgling football career.

She said: "He was upset, but I think he understood because he went through a similar thing.

"Oliver left a club because he didn't play as much football as he might like, and now he's at a new club."