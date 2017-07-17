Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No sooner have Huddersfield Town dispatched League One outfit Bury FC in their second pre-season outing, all eyes turn to the clash against SV Sandhausen tomorrow evening.

Boss David Wagner makes a whistle-stop tour to his native Germany to face the Bundesliga.2 side at the BWT Stadion for the club’s third clash of the summer (kick-off 6pm local time).

And although the game against the Shakers, as well as the previous clash at Accrington Stanley , were encouraging work-outs, the German Head Coach is under no illusions Sandhausen will be another step-up in preparation for the Premier League campaign.

Similarly Town’s Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler , Collin Quaner and Elias Kachunga have all previously faced the side who are the smallest German professional football club playing in the country’s second division.

With a number of family and friends of the German contingent also likely to be present, there should be a familiarity over proceedings as well as a ‘warm’ reception with humid temperatures of around 29-30 degrees expected.

“They’re a very physical Bundesliga.2 side who start their season in ten days time so I expect a step-up in challenge,” David Wagner said after the 3-1 win at Bury.

“That is exactly what we have asked for though – to play another hour or so at another level.

“They are a well established Bundesliga.2 side who have been in the league for about five years now so it will be a proper test, task and challenge.”

The German head coach will also be boosted by the return of Mark Hudson , who was on a coaching course for the game at Bury and new signing Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen, who was attending his sister’s wedding.

Joel Coleman and Joe Lolley may also be back in contention after slight knocks but regardless, Town’s boss was delighted with the showing of a number of youngsters who came into the fray at Gigg Lane.

Defender Jordan Williams in particular stood out for the German and he is hoping to see the 17-year-old continue his impress pre-season form in Sandhausen.

The Meltham-born right-back, who can also play centre-half if necessary, played 30 minutes on Sunday against the Shakers after coming on as part of a number of substitutions on the hour-mark.

“I was very happy with the youngster’s who played against Bury FC – Jordan Williams particularly played very well,” added Wagner.

“He has shown in training and today in the game that he has started his pre-season on a high level and he will be joining us at Sandhausen.”