Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town booked their spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup last night with a comeback victory over South Yorkshire side Rotherham United.

Goals from Philip Billing and Joe Lolley turned the game for Town after the Terriers conceded in the opening two minutes following a Millers corner.

Town will now face another trip to Selhurst Park in the third round to face Crystal Palace - a repeat of Town's opening Premier League fixture.

Here are five things Rory Benson learned from yesterday's cup victory.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jordan Williams looks a talent

With Tommy Smith rested, all eyes turned to Town academy product Jordan Williams in his first competitive fixtures for the Terriers.

And the 17-year-old, who played for Meltham Junior School in the curtain-raiser ahead of the 2011 play-off final against Peterborough United at Old Trafford, did not disappoint.

Williams linked up well with Collin Quaner and Joe Lolley in the wide areas and was a handful both in attack and defence.

Judging by yesterday's performance, the youngster could well have a big future with the Terriers.

Town have found the winning habit

Let's not dress up last night's victory too much - Town were not good enough for large portions of the match.

Rotherham deserved to lead heading in to the break and the Terriers rescued themselves with a better - but still not great - second half performance.

But in a way, that gives me more hope than a dominant display.

Town have discovered a winning touch and, if they can keep it going and get early points on the board this season, it could push them towards Premier League safety.

Philip Billing shows his class again

Town's first half performance was reminiscent of last season, with the Terriers dominating the ball but failing to break down the determined Rotherham defence.

But that changed with the introduction of Billing, who gave Town some attacking impetus and quickened their transitional play.

The big Dane was given man of the match at the stadium despite being on the pitch for just 45 minutes, but it was clear to see why he was given the award.

Add to his performance that he slotted home a penalty and that constitutes a successful performance from the 21-year-old.

Cup football could be good for Town

Fans were understandably worried about how Town's FA Cup run would affect their promotion push last year, with the Terriers having to play four extra matches in the second half of the season.

But it provided a welcome distraction from the pressures of league football - something which was palpable again last night.

The atmosphere was different to the two Premier League matches Town have contested, with the players allowed to play with more freedom, with the weight of the top flight off their shoulders.

Although the focus will be the Premier League this season, a cup run could provide Town with another stress-release in a hectic campaign.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The 'Terrier spirit' lives on

Town didn't have it all their own way against League One Rotherham.

The Millers came with a gameplan - similar to Newcastle United - and executed it well in the first period.

But Town's quality and grit shone through, with the Terriers battling back to advance to the third round.

The character of Town from the last campaign clearly still remains in this season's squad, with the Terriers fighting from behind to get something from the game - as they did against both VfB Stuttgart and Torino in pre-season.