Jordy Hiwula and other Huddersfield Town men making a mark in mid-week fixtures

There were differing fortunes for loan stars and old boys during the latest round of the EFL Checkatrade Trophy last night

Jordy Hiwula in action for Huddersfield Town during a pre-season friendly against Guiseley AFC.
By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town loan man Jordy Hiwula is on a high at Bradford City.

The 22-year-old who signed at the John Smith’s Stadium from Manchester City netted his third goal of the season for the Bantams.

And he also had an assist in the EFL Checkatrade Trophy as Bradford beat Bury 2-1.

The win means Bradford make it through the group stage with a game to spare as it is their second win in the competition.

Also playing for Bradford was ex-Town captain Nathan Clarke, who made over 200 appearances in blue and white stripes and was making his first appearance of the season.

Another ex-Terrier to make an appearance in the Checkatrade was Accrington Stanley’s new signing Gary Taylor-Fletcher - scoring his first goal for his new club a 4-1 win over Chesterfield.

Joe Skarz, now plying his trade at Oxford United, played as the Os drew 0-0 with Swindon Town.

Meanwhile Peter Clarke , now at Oldham, and Lee Novak at Charlton Athletic had very differing experiences.

Oldham won 2-0 away at Fleetwood Town, while Novak’s Charlton lost by the same scoreline at home to Crawley Town.

1 of 4

