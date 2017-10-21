The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted the best team won after Huddersfield Town’s historic 2-1 victory over his side.

He said his team deserved to lose because Town wanted it more.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: “The team who wanted to work more, wanted to compete more and be more aggressive won.

“When the best team wins I have nothing to say.”

He said he was surprised by United’s performance in the first half, adding: “I was not expecting that but the team that started with emotion, passion, intensity, desire, a team that was playing the game of their lives was the team that won.”

He said United were more in control in the second half but they were up against an incredible wind.

He said: “We wanted a little bit more and could have got a draw but deserve the punishment of defeat.”

Mourinho said he was disappointed his team did not match Town’s intensity and added that Wagner’s men were just too strong for them. He added that ‘he was at peace with football because the best team won’.

The United boss said his team did make mistakes but he would not point the finger at individuals.