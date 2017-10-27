Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Match of the Day pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Huddersfield Town’s Premier League credentials should be judged after facing Liverpool FC this weekend.

After a stunning start to the campaign in which David Wagner’s side claimed back-to-back wins over Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, the side went six league games without a win before last weekend’s 2-1 win over Manchester United.

But the former Reds defender turned analyst believes these peaks and troughs are natural, and a true reflection of Town’s capabilities can only been made after 10 games.

“They’ve been competitive and although they have had a bit of a dip after winning the first two games it’s not unusual,” Mark Lawrenson said.

“I think after 10 games that’s when you have a really good indication as to how your season is going to be.

“It’s natural for newly-promoted teams to over-achieve at the beginning of the season.

“It is almost like the first 10 games are cup-ties where the enthusiasm of playing in the Premier League for the players gets them through.

“But David Wagner was great after the win at Crystal Palace - he said it was a great win but there were still 37 games to go and it is not always going to be like this.”

But the 60-year-old believes whatever happens at the end of May, the club are in rude health and can look to a bright future.

“If they finish 17th on goal difference then it is like they have swum the channel,” admitted Lawrenson.

“People may say they should strengthen in January, but the problem is all the teams who look like they might go down always struggle to bring players in because they don’t want to go to struggling sides.

“But even if they (Town) do go down, it won’t be the end of the world – it’s a really well run club.

“If they get relegated they can improve certain facilities, spend some more money on players – just like Burnley did and come back stronger.”