Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni knows Huddersfield Town will be "desperate" to get their maiden Premier League campaign off to a good start this weekend.

The Terriers travel to Selhurst Park to take on the Eagles in their first ever Premier League fixture and the stopper knows Town will give anything to come away from south London with three vital points.

Speroni himself was promoted with Palace back in 2012/13, and the 38-year-old keeper was not surprised that Town earned a dramatic promotion to the top flight via the play-off final at Wembley in May.

"I wasn't surprised, to be honest, because I know the Championship and we were there long enough," Speroni told the Croydon Advertiser .

"I know when a team puts together a good run they can have a good season and get promoted.

"I am expecting another tough game, it's the Premier League. They have some new signings and I guarantee you, they will be desperate to come here, they will be.

"It's going to be a very tough match."

He added: "I am also looking forward to seeing Sean Scannell again, as well as some other known faces there."

Scannell joined Town from Palace in 2012 and will travel back down to his former club this weekend along with ex-Palace loanee Tom Ince and former Selhurst Park coach Andrew Hughes.