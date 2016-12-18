Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Under 18 boss Tony Carss was left bitterly disappointed by their FA Youth Cup defeat.

Beaten 2-1 by AFC Wimbledon at the John Smith’s Stadium , Town missed out on a place in the fourth round.

The Dons scored two late goals and Carss said: “I am hugely disappointed with the result, but even more disappointed with the performance.

“On paper we were probably favourites, something maybe we aren’t used to, and obviously we didn’t deal with that well.

“That was as far removed from what we normally play like as possible – it matters the FA Youth Cup, and it mattered today.

“As players and staff we will look at it, but at the end of the day, the lads must perform better.

“It is gutting to lose – you want to win, you want to perform well and see the game out.

“To concede the goals we have is extremely poor and that is something we need to learn from.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's dedicated Blue White Army at Norwich City Share this video Watch Next

He continued: “We knew what to expect from them, credit to them for coming and playing like that, but it wasn’t surprising.

“The players are devastated in the changing rooms and so they should be. They will look back on that game individually and think that was nowhere near where we should be.

“We weren’t good on the ball and didn’t compete.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult fixture where we would need to be physical, but too often we came out second best in physical situations,

“The goals at the end summed up that performance, sloppy play, loss of concentration and poor decision making. We gifted them the two goals and that is frustrating.”

A crowd of 240 watched, but Carss said playing at the stadium cannot be used as any excuse for the poor display.

“I think we could come up with excuses, but playing in the stadium isn’t one of them,” he said.

“Some of the players have played here before at Under 23 level.”

On the support he added: “It’s fantastic at the moment, you just have to look at first team level and the stadium being full nearly every week to see what great support we have, both home and away.

“It was great to see that many people come down and watch us play, that adds to the huge disappointment. Fans will go away seeing that, yet that performance is not normal for us.

“Ultimately this is where you are judged as a player, in big games like this, and we just haven’t performed.”