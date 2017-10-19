Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's game at home to Premier League champions Chelsea is the latest fixture selected for live TV coverage.

Blues boss Antonio Conte will still bring his side to West Yorkshire on Tuesday, December 12th but kick-off is now at the later time of 8pm for BT Sport coverage.

The clash is the only additional Town fixture to be selected for TV up to and including Thursday, December 28th.

Although it will be the fifth time David Wagner's men will appear on TV this campaign, it is the first time the side will appear on BT Sport – the other matches being selected by rival TV broadcaster SKY Sports.

The other games that have already featured where clashes against Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur with Town set to face Manchester City on Sunday, November 26th.