Kasey Palmer returns to training with Huddersfield Town buoyed by an England goal and targeting a start against West Ham United.

The Chelsea loanee, who netted the final goal as England Under 21s beat Latvia 3-0 in their Euro qualifier at Bournemouth on Tuesday, was an impressive sub in Town’s last Premier League outing against Southampton.

While it finished 0-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium, the 20-year-old caught the eye playing in the ‘No10’ position, when David Wagner chose to take off Rajiv van La Parra and move Tom Ince to the left flank.

The move worked well, with both Ince and Palmer impressing.

And it would be no surprise if Palmer got the starting shirt behind striker Steve Mounie at the London Stadium on Monday night.

There is now extra competition for the ‘No10’ slot, of course, following the arrival of Abdelhamid Sabiri from Nuremburg in what is thought to have been a £1m deal.

Sabiri scored and set up two goals for Laurent Depoitre in the 3-0 friendly victory over Altona 93 in Hamburg on Sunday and could well force his way into the matchday squad.

Palmer started Town’s opening Premier League victory at Crystal Palace, where he was replaced by Collin Quaner on 72 minutes.

Against Newcastle, Palmer went on to replace Elias Kachunga 18 minutes from time, before returning to the starting line-up for the Carabao Cup victory over Rotherham United.

This time, Palmer was replaced by Kachunga 16 minutes from time.

Palmer then produced a powerful and energetic display when going on 11 minutes into the second half against Southampton – a performance which might well tip the scales in his favour against Slaven Bilic’s Hammers in the capital.