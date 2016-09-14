Kasey Palmer can be hit at Huddersfield Town, says David Wagner

Huddersfield Town's Kasey Palmer celebrates making it 2-1 against Brentford FC on the opening day of the season.

David Wagner believes Kasey Palmer will prove a key acquisition for Huddersfield Town.

The England Under 21 international has joined on a season-long loan from Premier League Chelsea.

At Town, he provides competition for Jack Payne for the No10 slot.

Palmer, 19, made a flying start to his Town career, scoring the winner atgainst Brentford on the opening day of the Championship campaign.

WATCH: Last month David Wagner said Kasey Palmer is getting closer to a starting role

He has made seven appearances in all – his first in senior club football.

“Kasey is doing well, both in training and in games,” said head coach Wagner, who sent the former Charlton Athletic junior on for Jack Payne after 83 minutes at Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, when Town suffered a 1-0 defeat, their first league loss of the season.

“He is a real competitor for our No10 position.

“Kasey is still on his way in adapting to senior football and our kind of football, but he is getting there.

David Wagner celebrates with Kasey Palmer after the Chelsea loanee scored the winner against Brentford on the opening day of the season

“He has some unbelievably good skills.

“We will try to develop them and I am very happy we have him in our squad.”

Payne was also a summer acquisition, costing £500,000 from Southend United.

The 21-year-old has also made seven appearances, scoring once.