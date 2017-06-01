Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer has expressed his desire to stay in West Yorkshire next season.

The 20-year-old had an exceptional season in West Yorkshire, but it was cut short through a hamstring injury sustained during the home match against Leeds United.

Palmer had to wait four long months to get back on the pitch for Town after the injury, but that moment came in the play-off final at Wembley - the match Town won to be promoted to the Premier League.

But the Chelsea youngster would have wanted to stay with the Terriers even if they had lost the crucial penalty shootout to Reading FC.

"Of course, I want to stay. To be part of it this season, I feel like I don’t want to leave it now," Palmer told Goal.

"It is unfinished work. So hopefully we can enjoy the next few days and then the talks will begin ahead of the next season.

"I think if we would have stayed in the league [Championship] then I would have loved to have come back anyway. We have gone up so it is an even bigger incentive to come back so we will just see what happens over the next few weeks and take it from there.

"It is unbelievable for me because I was out for four months [with injury] and I didn’t think I was going to play for the club again and to be involved and win at Wembley is unbelievable. I can’t describe my feeling at the minute.

"To be promoted to the Premier League in my first season at 20 years old... It is the best feeling ever. My best footballing moment by far.

"You can play Under-23s for years and win Youth Cups, that’s been unbelievable but from the first game in a professional environment where the fans have been really passionate."

He added: "I feel like everyone is [delighted to make the Premier League].

"The commotion in the dressing room was great. Some of the guys have been Championship players for years and to get promoted as the underdog has been the best feeling.

"Everyone wrote us off and to come out on top again and again just sums us up. No disrespect to the Reading fans but you can see whose fans [were the loudest] today. So it is just a pleasure to be a part of it, it has just been an unbelievable season and we have created history."