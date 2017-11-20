The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kasey Palmer is expected to step-up his recovery from a persistent hamstring injury with a run-out for Huddersfield Town's Under 23s this afternoon.

Frankie Bunn's young side will host Barnsley at PPG Canalside (kick-off 2pm) in the latest Professional Development League fixture of the season.

The game will take place on the training ground's front pitch with admission priced at £1 and including a team-sheet upon entry.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League defeat at AFC Bournemouth, German head coach David Wagner suggested the forward would get some minutes in the clash.

Speaking to the media last Thursday David Wagner said: “He looks good and is back in full training.

“He played the first 45 minutes for the Under 23s last Monday and will hopefully be having some more minutes next Monday as well.

“After Bournemouth, when we have three games in a week, will be the time for him to push for the matchday squad."

The Development Squad come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at league-leading Sheffield Wednesday, keeping the side at the bottom of the Professional Development League North table with nine points from 12 games.

In comparison, the Tykes sit fifth with 18 points from 13 games and go into the encounter following a 1-0 defeat at Burnley in their last outing on Thursday.

If you cannot make the game, the Examiner will be covering the encounter LIVE from PPG Canalside from 1pm