Kasey Palmer is ruled out for weeks in a massive Premier League blow to Huddersfield Town.

Head coach David Wagner revealed the England Under 21 marksman has had a recurrence of the hamstring injury which ruled him out from February to May.

The problem surfaced when Chelsea loanee Palmer returned from playing for England Under 21s against Latvia at Bournemouth on September 5.

He was ruled out of Town’s trip to West Ham earlier this week and is now facing a long spell on the sidelines once again as Town prepare to tackle three matches in eight days, starting against Leicester City at the John Smith’s on Saturday.

“Kasey came back from England Under 21s with some problems – he had a hamstring injury and will be out for some months,” said Wagner, whose side travel to Crystal Palace for a midweek Carabao Cup tie before heading to Burnley in the top flight next Saturday.

“He will definitely not be back in the next six to eight weeks.”

That’s not the news Town fans were hoping for, although Wagner has had Tom Ince playing at No10 and now has Abdelhamid Sabiri as a contender for that position, should he wish to play Ince in his more natural wing role.

Palmer played in Town’s unbeaten opening four league and cup matches of the season, but he may now return to Chelsea for rehabilitation (as he did last term).

The 20-year-old Londoner played 26 times for Town last season as they clinched promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, but the last of those was the dramatic 2-1 home win against Leeds United on February 5, when Michael Hefele grabbed that last-gasp winner.

Wagner hopes striker Steve Mounie will be back in training tomorrow after taking a knock in the 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

The boss also confirmed that injured trio Collin Quaner, Jonathan Hogg and Martin Cranie have returned to training – a bonus ahead of a busy spell of matches.