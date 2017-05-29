The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On-loan Chelsea FC youngster Kasey Palmer has made the substitutes bench for Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final against Reading FC.

The 20-year-old hasn’t played for the side since suffering a hamstring injury against Leeds United back in February but returns to the matchday squad to give David Wagner’s men a massive Wembley boost.

Elias Kachunga was the only other injury doubt after being forced off in the second leg of the semi-finals against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

But the forward is fit enough to start in what is an unchanged side for Town as the club to seal their place in the Premier League for the first time in their history.

For all the latest Huddersfield Town team news, views and analysis visit our LIVE Blog from inside Wembley Stadium.