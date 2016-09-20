Why Kasey Palmer provides a welcome problem for Huddersfield Town

David Wagner is enjoying the selection dilemma provided by Kasey Palmer as he prepares for Huddersfield Town’s trip to Reading.

The on-loan Chelsea forward was a key man on his second start for the Championship leaders against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Palmer, 19, bagged Town’s opener in their 2-1 home win and was named in the English Football League’s Team of the Week.

Head coach Wagner has England Under 21 man Palmer and Jack Payne as his main competitors for the No10 slot in his 4-2-3-1 system.

Payne, a £500,000 summer buy from Southend United, has made four starts to Palmer’s two, the first of which was against Wolves.

“It’s the kind of problem I like,” said Wagner, whose side have a two-point lead over Norwich City at the summit. “Kasey produced a great performance against QPR, and he is starting to show a step up from youth to first-team player.

“This is something we have often spoken about because he hadn’t played senior football before coming here.

“He is a talent and has some unbelievable skills, but he has to make the next step, and I think he is doing this. I thought the progression between the Wolves and QPR games was clear to see.

“Kasey has shown he understands what he is told and is quick to learn and act on what we tell him.

“I think against QPR he showed he is starting to make the right decisions - and that’s what football is all about. Both he and Jack will help us this season.”