Huddersfield Town midfielder Kasey Palmer returned from injury today with a run out for Leigh Bromby's Under 23 side.

The Chelsea loanee has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Town's clash against Southampton on August 26, missing nine games in all competitions for the Terriers.

The 21-year-old was expected to be sidelined for a longer period of time, but the injury was not as bad as first thought.

And Palmer was back in a Town shirt today against Sheffield Wednesday at Middlewood Road where he played 45 minutes for the U23s.

Town were 1-0 down at the break when Palmer was substituted for Olly Dyson, and the Terriers could not fight their way back for a point in Sheffield - eventually losing 2-0 to the league leaders.

Joe Lolley also got minutes for the development squad, playing 65 minutes before being substituted.

The defeat means Town's U23s stay at the foot of the Professional Development League table, a point behind Burnley and Crewe Alexandra's U23s.