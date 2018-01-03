Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer has announced he has returned to his parent club.

The attacking midfielder, who rejoined the Terriers on loan this season after helping them to the Premier League in the last campaign, revealed the news on social media with a heartfelt post in which he thanked the club and fans.

It read: "Unfortunately my time at Huddersfield has come to an end.

"I would like to thank everyone involved at the club, but most importantly the fans for their constant support throughout my time.

"The memories which I created here will stick with me forever!

"I wish the club all the best in the future.

"Looking forward to the next chapter in my career.

"All the best Terriers."

In his 31 appearances for Town, Palmer netted five goals - all of which came in the Terriers' promotion season, but he has struggled for game time this year with a recurring hamstring injury.