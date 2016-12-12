Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kasey Palmer reckons beating Bristol City was the perfect way to kick-start a busy week for Huddersfeld Town.

David Wagner’s side head to Burton Albion on Tuesday fourth in the Championship after their 2-1 home win.

Then it’s a Sky-televised game at Norwich City on Friday for a side who have claimed 10 victores in 20 league matches this term.

“We haven’t set a points target for this spell, we just want to keep playing well and working hard,” said on-loan Chelsea forward Palmer.

“We have made a good start, and the win over Bristol City sets us up nicely going into the next two games, which will both be hard.”

Palmer was pleased by he way he, Elias Kachunga, Rajiv van La Parra and Nahki Wells combined on Saturday.

“I think we rotated well and we were a threat all game, which was positive,” he said.

“It would be good to keep that up and go into the next few matches with that sort of performance.

“We have been working on how we link together.

“Our first goal was a quality finish from Elias and the second was because of good work from Nahki.”

England Under 21 international Palmer added: “It was a great win and an important one.

“We are going to have to work hard to repeat that.”

Town are seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since Rotherham United (September 27) and Ipswich Town ((October 1) were seen off.