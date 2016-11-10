Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder may not have played every game for Huddersfield Town this season, but has quickly become a firm fan favourite.

Palmer started his Town career on the bench against Brentford, but would have his name up in lights on the same day.

After Town's dismal 5-1 defeat to the Bees in the last match of the previous season, there was much anticipation for the same fixture on the opening weekend of this campaign - just how far had David Wagner brought his side in the post and pre-season?

Elias Kachunga's strike had been cancelled out by Nico Yennaris in the 77th minute, but Palmer - who turned 20 yesterday - had the last laugh.

When Rajiv Van La Parra's shot was parried by goalkeeper Daniel Bentley, Palmer was first on the scene, taking only two touches to slot the ball home and spark wild celebrations from boss Wagner.

Since then, the midfielder has gone from strength to strength, looking more composed on the ball with every minute he plays for the first team.

An assist for Town's winning goal against Newcastle United at St James' Park added to his stock, and the manager admitted shortly after it was getting "harder and harder" to keep Palmer out of the starting XI.

A second goal of the season came at the John Smith's Stadium against Queens Park Rangers and Palmer has since started six of Town seven matches.

Head coach Wagner has said he sees Palmer and Jack Payne as interchangeable in the number 10 role, but it is very much becoming harder to leave the Chelsea loanee out of the side.

Palmer plays with a smile on his face and his performances and dedication to the cause have brought him deserved praise from the Town faithful.