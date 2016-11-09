Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kasey Palmer’s mates at Chelsea have revived pleasant memories for Huddersfield Town fans.

The Chelsea’s Under 21 side won in a thrilling penalty shoot-out 13-12 in the Checkatrade Trophy against Oxford United.

It wasn’t enough to keep on-loan Palmer’s Stamford Bridge teammates in the competition, but it did bring back lovely memories of Wembley in 2012 for Town fans when, of course, their team beat Sheffield United 8-7 in a promotion shoot-out.

The heroics in the League One play-off final by Alex Smithies and Co will never be forgotten by anyone connected with Huddersfield Town.

The game between Chelsea’s Under 21 team and Oxford United at Stamford Bridge was drawn 1-1 and was a fairly dull game.

However there was the excitement of the penalty shoot-out to come.

Chelsea got off to a good start as Ike Ugbo converted his right footed effort into the top right hand corner. Chris Maguire levelled it up for the visitors meaning it was 1-1 in the shoot-out.

Ola Aina was next up for the home side and he placed his shot right down the middle with ease. John Lundstram, once of Everton and now playing for Oxford, had his spot kick saved, putting Cheleas one ahead.

Fankaty Dabo (Chelsea) and Kane Hemmings (Oxford United) both scored their penalties to make it 3-2 to Chelsea.

You may have expected one of the most experienced players on the pitch to put his penalty away with ease. However, Marco van Ginkel saw his effort hit the right hand post.

Joe Rothwell (Oxford) made it 3-3, while Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) and Marvin Johnson (Oxford) both scored for 4-4.

Goalkeeper Bradley Collins (Chelsea), who would eventually score the winning penalty, missed his first spot kick, while Wes Thomas skied his (still 4-4).

Mukhtar Ali put Chelsea back in front before ex-Town player Joe Skarz converted top level, then Jacob Maddox (Chelsea), Philip Edwards (Oxford), Josimar Quintero (Chelsea) and Curtis Nelson (Oxford) all scored to make it 7-7.

Josh Grant failed to convert for Chelsea, but Aaron Martin missed the chance to win it for Oxford when Collins saved in the bottom right corner.

Joseph Colley (Chelsea) and Simon Eastwood, the ex-Town keeper, then both scored as the cycle of penalty takers returned to the beginning.

Ike Ugbo (Chelsea) and Chris Maguire (Oxford) scored to make it 9-9, before Ola Aina (Chelsea) missed and John Lundstram (missing his second for Oxford) fluffed the chance to settle it.

Fankaty Dabo, Marco van Ginkel and Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) all scored, as did Kane Hemmings, Joe Rothwell and Marvin Johnson for Oxford to make it 12-12.

Then Collins converted before seeing Wes Thomas miss in the final act of the night.

Back in 2012 Town missed their first three penalties by Tommy Miller, Alan Lee and Damien Johnson before prevailing with the rest.

It’s the only time ever a team have missed their first three shoot-out kicks and still won.