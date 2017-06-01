Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will play Premier League football next year against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Terriers' success last season was built on a sensational squad ethic and a superb summer transfer window.

Dean Hoyle, Stuart Webber and David Wagner worked hard in the off-season to bring in nine permanent signings and four players on loan deals, getting their business done early doors.

And this summer will be no different - although Webber has now been replaced with ex-Celtic man David Moss.

The trio will have to decide who to bring in to strengthen the squad over the summer, but - with football being the ruthless game it is - also who of the current crop will not represent the Terriers in the Premier League.

If you were in their shoes, who would you keep and who would you sell?

Have your say with our interactive gadget below.