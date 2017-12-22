Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town will keep all their key players this coming transfer window – and possibly add to the squad.

The head coach confirmed he and chief scout Josh Marsh will oversee any business in the absence of a head of football operations and that he has no issues with that.

The likes of Rajiv van La Parra and Christopher Schindler have already been talked about as primary targets for other clubs, but Wagner spelled out exactly what the club’s position is on potential sales.

“I can say loud and clear that I have spoken to Dean (Hoyle), our owner, and we are totally on the same page – no player will leave our club this transfer window unless I like to give them on loan or sell.

"This is the truth. This will happen and this is something that is important for us to show consistency in our squad, so there will be no outgoings without my permission.”

On potential signings, Wagner said it was impossible to judge what might happen with four games on the horizon in a busy nine-day spell.

“Again, I have spoken to Dean and he is aware of my ideas – like always, we have to have our eye on the market,” he explained.

“Do we bring someone in? I can’t seriously answer this question. Maybe not. At the minute this is uncertain.

"I can live with everything. If we have to and we find some, we try to bring them in. If not, I am happy with the players I have.

“I am totally sure we will keep all the players together in this transfer window who we like to keep.

“But with four games in nine days before January 1, nobody knows what will happen by then and lots of things can change on whether we need to bring someone in or not.

“If it is the case, then I feel we are prepared.”