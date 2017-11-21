Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town Ladies won 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers and moved up to second in the FA Women’s Premier League North Division.

Emily Heckler scored both goals as Town won despite being down to 10.

Blackburn hadn't lost a league fixture in 28 matches, but Town were quick to build on their excellent win against Wolverhampton Wanderers the previous week.

Town keeper Laura Carter blocked early efforts from Megan Taylor and Saffron Jordan.

Katie Nutter then appeared to be fouled in the Blackburn box, but no penalty was awarded.

Millie Turner then kept Town level by clearing off the line, and they went ahead just before half time when Heckler pounced on a Kate Mallin cross to head home.

Ten minutes into the second half Town were down to 10 when Vicky Abbott was sent off for dissent, after fouling Jordan in the box to concede a penalty.

After Abbott eventually left the field, Lynda Shepherd took the penalty but it was brilliantly saved by Carter.

Carter was called into action again in the 65th minute when Lagan Makin was put through.

Makin looked destined to score, however somehow Carter scrambled across the goal to make a diving save.

Heckler got her second goal on 76 minutes when she volleyed in from the edge of the box from a well-worked Town corner.

Town star Carter reflected on the result: “It means absolutely everything.

“Although I haven’t played for a while the girls have done great to now go five unbeaten – and to beat a side that had gone 28 unbeaten before this.

“To also beat them when we had only 10 men for 30 minutes means the win is so much better and shows the character within the team.

“I was nervous about coming back in after so long out, but it felt great to get back into the grove of things and between the sticks.”

Carter added: “We have now moved up to second place and it keeps the pressure on at the top of the table – that’s where we want to be.

“We have got 20 players and while some were disappointed to miss out, they were there with us kicking every ball, and winning every header.”

Head coach Ash Vickers was delighted.

“I thought it was a scrappy game, on a poor pitch that is hard to play on, however I thought we defended excellently,” he said.

“We only really had two clear chances in the game, in recent weeks we haven’t been taking those chances, and I have spoken about taking those opportunities – which Emily (Heckler) did.

“I thought Carter was outstanding, she made two brilliant saves at point blank range early on, she then made a few saves during the game that were of real quality, plus the penalty save.

“Her distribution was good, her game management was fantastic, she did everything right, and what I expect of my keeper.”

On moving up to second in the table, Vickers added: “On the four games we have lost, we have lost because we have made errors.

“Now we are unbeaten in five, taking 13 points from 15, and the confidence is really there in the team, the desire is there to go and get that victory.”

On Sunday the Ladies are at home to Derby County (2pm).