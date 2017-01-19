Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town defender Ken Monkou is returning to West Yorkshire today to teach young people about the dangers of racism with campaign Show Racism the Red Card.

Monkou will be joined by current Town players Elias Kachunga, Jack Payne and Sean Scannell as well as pupils from a number of local schools.

The children will take part in a range of anti-racism workshops, watch the Show Racism the Red Card film and also have the chance to pose questions to the panel of players.

On the event, Chief Executive of Show Racism the Red Card Ged Grebby said: "The campaign has a great relationship with Huddersfield Town and they have continued to show great support for SRtRC season after season.

"The team are looking forward to returning to Huddersfield and to be working with young people from the local area to discuss the topic of racism."

During the 2015/16 season, the campaign held 39 events in England, attended by 65 current professional footballers, 26 former professionals and 3,243 young people.