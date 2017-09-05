Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's match against West Ham next Monday will be taken charge of by referee Kevin Friend.

The official has taken charge of 158 Premier League matches in his 32-year career as a referee, having started out at the age of 14 in his home county of Leicestershire.

His first top flight outing came in 2009, when he oversaw Wolves' 2-1 victory over Fulham.

He dished out two yellow cards in that fixture and has gone on to show 585 more in his Premier league career - brandishing 20 red cards as well - including one to West Ham's Mark Noble in 2015.

Friend has taken charge of four Huddersfield Town matches in his career, officiating three League One matches - a 1-1 draw against Oldham, a 1-0 loss to Sheffield United and a 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

The 46-year-old also took charge as Town beat Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road in the Championship in 2013.

Friend has overseen 12 West Ham matches, with the Hammers coming out on top in seven, drawing one and losing four.

The referee has also taken charge of one major final in his career - the 2013 League Cup final in which Swansea beat Bradford City by five goals to nil.