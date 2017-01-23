Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s all to play for when Huddersfield Town face West Bromwich Albion in the Under 23 Premier League Cup.

Tuesday’s Group G game takes place at Kidderminster Harriers (7.30) with Frankie Bunn’s side looking to add to a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town in their last tie.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans enjoy a comfortable win over Ipswich Share this video Watch Next

With the top two in each of the eight sections going through to the round of 16, Town are third on three points, West Brom second on four.

This is a game in hand on both leaders Liverpool (10 points with two matches left) and bottom side Ipswich (three points).

Town’s other group matches are at home to Liverpool (Sunday, February 12, 2.00) and Ipswich (Sunday, February 26, 2.00).

Both ties are at Curzon Ashton’s Tameside Stadium.