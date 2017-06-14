The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

The Terriers visit Selhust Park for the first time in five year on August 12, with David Wagner's side looking to make a bright start to their debut Premier League campaign.

Town then host newly-promoted Newcastle United in their first home game of the season on August 19.

And there are several other dates to put in your diaries for next season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner comes up against good friend Jurgen Klopp at Anfield on October 28, with the home fixture taking place on January 1.

Town face Manchester United at home a week before Town head to Liverpool, before visiting Old Trafford a week after hosting the Reds.

The Terriers then face a midweek away day at the Emirates on Tuesday, November 28.

The Boxing Day fixture for Town is a home tie against Stoke City - so Town fans will hope their side can do it on a cold Tuesday night against Stoke.

On New Year's Day Town travel to 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City, before heading back to Wembley to face Tottenham on March 3.

And Town fans will hope their team can earn the points early on in the season, with the final four fixtures including away matches at Chelsea and Manchester City and home ties against Everton and Arsenal.

Town end the campaign with a home match against the Gunners on Sunday, April 13.

Town's full 2017/18 Premier League schedule:

12/08/17 15:00 Crystal Palace (A)

19/08/17 15:00 Newcastle United (H)

26/08/17 15:00 Southampton (H)

09/09/17 15:00 West Ham United (A)

16/09/17 15:00 Leicester City (H)

23/09/17 15:00 Burnley (A)

30/09/17 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (H)

14/10/17 15:00 Swansea City (A)

21/10/17 15:00 Manchester United (H)

28/10/17 15:00 Liverpool (A)

04/11/17 15:00 West Bromwich Albion (H)

18/11/17 15:00 Bournemouth (A)

25/11/17 15:00 Manchester City (H)

28/11/17 19:45 Arsenal (A)

02/12/17 15:00 Everton (A)

09/12/17 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

12/12/17 19:45 Chelsea (H)

16/12/17 15:00 Watford (A)

23/12/17 15:00 Southampton (A)

26/12/17 15:00 Stoke City (H)

30/12/17 15:00 Burnley (H)

01/01/18 15:00 Leicester City (A)

13/01/18 15:00 West Ham United (H)

20/01/18 15:00 Stoke City (A)

30/01/18 19:45 Liverpool (H)

03/02/18 15:00 Manchester United (A)

10/02/18 15:00 Bournemouth (H)

24/02/18 15:00 West Bromwich Albion (A)

03/03/18 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (A)

10/03/18 15:00 Swansea City (H)

17/03/18 15:00 Crystal Palace (H)

31/03/18 15:00 Newcastle United (A)

07/04/18 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

14/04/18 15:00 Watford (H)

21/04/18 15:00 Chelsea (A)

28/04/18 15:00 Everton (H)

05/05/18 15:00 Manchester City (A)

13/05/18 15:00 Arsenal (H)