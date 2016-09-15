Which key Huddersfield Town player is celebrating a birthday?

It’s a happy birthday to Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy .

The Australian international who is on loan from Manchester City turns 26 today.

WATCH: Aaron Mooy profile

Mooy has made a major impact for David Wagner’s Championship leaders.

He is an ever-present and scored a sizzling winner at Leeds United last Saturday.

Now he is preparing for this Saturday’s home clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Town will be aiming to bounce back from Tuesday’s first league defeat of the season at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sydney-born Mooy has 18 Australia caps and featured in the recent World Cup qualifying wins over Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Manchester City signed him from Melbourne City on a three-year deal this summer.

He is on loan to Town for the season.